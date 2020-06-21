Lagos govt to establish orchards in 20 schools

The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said on Sunday the state government would establish orchards in 20 secondary schools across the state.

Olusanya, who disclosed this in a statement, said the arrangement would help instill the culture of tree planting and re-greening of the environment in students and youths.

She added that planting of fruit trees in schools would also encourage students to become healthy, productive, and maintain a sound environment.

Olusanya said: “It will also help produce youths who are conscious of their environment.”

According to her, the exercise will further encourage fruit consumption among students which is important for the provision of micronutrients to the body.

She added: “These food items are a rich source of vitamins and minerals required for the growth, development, and normal functioning of the human body.

“The governor’s policy of fast-tracking the development of Lagos State is hinged on the THEMES Agenda. Part of this is to engage the youth, particularly, students so that they can become healthy, productive, and environmentally sound.

“In this regard, the ministry of agriculture is establishing fruit orchards in 20 secondary schools in the three senatorial districts in the state.”

The commissioner listed the schools being considered for the project as Yewa Junior High School, Agege; Vetland Grammar School, Orile Agege; Lagos State Senior Model College, Igbookuta; Oriwu Junior Model College, Ikorodu; Community Senior Secondary School, Bayeku, and Agufoye Girls’ Model College, Bayeku.

Others are – Pobuna Secondary School, Poka, Noforija, Epe; St Patrick Secondary School, Odo Iragushi; Ibeju Senior High, Ibeju; King Ado High School, Lagos Island and Ansar-Ur-deen Grammar School, Surulere.

The government also listed for the project, Nawardeen Senior High School, Ebute Meta; United Christian Secondary School, Apapa; Jubril Martin High School, Iponri; Badagry Grammar School, Badagry; Awori Senior College, Ojo and Agidigbi Grammar School, Ikeja.

The Estate Senior Grammar School, Mushin; Eko Boys High School, Mushin, and Oshodi High School, Oshodi complete the list.

