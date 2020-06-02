LGA makes case to replace Gov Diri at Senate

Some stakeholders from the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA) of Bayelsa State have insisted that the person to replace the governor, Douye Diri, at the Senate must come from the council area.

Following Senator Siri’s emergence as the governor of Bayelsa State, his seat at the Senate had remained vacant.

Diri represented Bayelsa Central senatorial district at the National Assembly.

But the stakeholders, who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and described themselves as the Voice of KOLGA, would want other local governments in the senatorial district to allow KOLGA produce Diri’s replacement.

According to the spokesman for the Voice of KOLGA, Mr Kelvin Ingbaifegha, the LG was entitled to finish Diri’s tenure at the National Assembly.

Ingbaifegha told newsmen after the group’s meeting in Kaiama on Monday, that “In 2015, Sagbama LGA produced Senator Foster Ogola and the then governor, Seriake Dickson.

“It was no doubt Sagbama’s turn to produce a senator, regardless that they had a governor because Ekeremor LGA had just finished its eight years at the Senate through Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.”

He added that Diri was the senator KOLGA was to produce, hence, the council area must be allowed to finish his tenure at the Senate.

