MALI: Buhari in meeting with West African leaders

August 28, 2020
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a virtual meeting with West African leaders and Government of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) on crisis in Mali.

Buhari is attending the meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the second virtual summit to be held on Mali crisis since the military took over from elected President, Ibrahim Keita, who later announced his resignation.

