Nigerian govt will back NAFDAC on Covid-19 researches –Ehanire

The Federal Government has stated that it will support the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) on researches for a vaccine for the novel Covid-19 disease.

This was revealed on Thursday by Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Health Minister, while he was speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 joint briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Ehanire, who revealed Nigeria’s virtual participation in a World Health Organization (WHO), African Regional Conference centered on COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Government will sustain interest in vaccine development and liaise with countries and organizations investing in new knowledge.

He said; “NAFDAC is trying to reach the maturity level to assure that the processes and product that come out of research work in Nigeria are realizable and that they meet the required standard.

“Our safest, easiest and cheapest option of achieving a balance between saving livelihood and saving lives remains adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures, as we have preached so many times.”

This came days after Ehanire, said that the Federal Government had started working with global health and research organisations developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Ehanire also added that the government had been holding talks with the organisations for the allocation of two billion vaccine doses whenever they are available.

