Church, mosque gatherings still risk for spread of COVID-19 –Ehanire

The federal government of Nigeria has declared that the gathering of crowds in places of worship, amid COVID-19 pandemic still poses a danger to citizens.

The declaration was made on Thursday by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on the COVID-19 virus in Abuja.

According to the Minister of Health, large crowds in worship centres pose serious threats in the transmission of the deadly COVID-19 disease in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: There is no hazard allowance in UK, Ehanire tells doctors leaving Nigeria

Ehanire added: “The risk of crowding cannot be ruled out in places of worship and pose a serious hazard for COVID19 transmission.”

He also warned those over 60-years and those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and HIV to stay away from such gatherings.

“It is very wise that persons over 60 years, the obese and those in treatment for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, HIV, etc, or have had a transplant, should stay and pray at home,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions