Miyetti Allah slams Nigerian govt over silence in wake of herders’ killing in Nasarawa

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has accused the military and government of inaction regarding the recent killing of pastoralists in Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by MACBAN’s spokesman Muhammad Nura Abdullah.

On January 25, a military drone shot and killed over 40 herders and butchers in Rukubi village, Doma, Nasarawa state.

Before their deaths, according to MACBAN, the pastoralists paid a fee of N29 million and returned their 1,250 animals that had been seized by the Benue State livestock guards to Makurdi earlier in the day.

MACBAN described the silence as reprehensible and a lack of regard for the loss of lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The victims were “victims of high handedness of Benue State Government and the personnel of the Makurdi-based Operation Whirl Stroke who deployed an aircraft/drone,” according to the statement.

The herders’ organization requested an explanation for the pastoralists’ and butchers’ “deliberate killings.”

“If nothing, we expect the President to commiserate with families of the victims of this heinous crime.

“MACBAN recalls this is the third time in one year that the Air Force was involved in the bombing of pastoralists and livestock in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba States.

“The recent killings constitute a war crime and a panel of inquiry must be constituted to find out on whose authority the drone/aircraft was used and punish the culprits.

“We find it shameful that while people were being killed, the president was enjoying a state dinner in Katsina State,” Abdullahi said.

“We also call on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate this case and other cases involving shootings by the Air Force in Nasarawa.”

