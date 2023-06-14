Naira gains at official, black markets, as dollar, pound and euro rates fall

The foreign exchange rate between the naira and the dollar closed Tuesday’s official market trading with N471.67 per dollar, the FMDQ Exchange revealed.

It was learnt that the naira appreciated by 0.17%, with authorised dealers reducing the cost of the dollar by N0.83 kobo from N472.50/$1.

According to the FMDQ report, the highest rate the dollar was offered during trading was N477/$1, while the lowest rate was N460/$1.

The report further disclosed that investors and exporters traded N114.78 million in foreign exchange, as the supply of international currencies increased in the official market.

READ ALSO:Naira to Dollar stable in black market, as rate goes up in official market

Recall that last week Friday, the value of foreign exchange transacted was $77.42 million. This shows supply rose by N37.36 million or 48.2%

Furthermore, the dollar rate fell to N755.7/$1 in the Bureau De Change window of the black market, from N758.5/$1 reported on Monday, Naira Rates, a forex parallel aggregator stated.

Similarly, the naira appreciated against the pound in the parallel market, with both currencies trading at N964.6/£1, against the previous day’s N966.9/£1 rate.

Also, the euro was sold at a lower rate of N829/$1, when compared to the N830.3/€1 rate reported during trading the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now