Naira Watch
Naira loses against US dollar across fx markets, as demand soars
Naira depreciated against the Dollar at the official foreign exchange (FX) market on Thursday, February 2 amid increased demand for the dollar.
The Naira loss on Thursday was the first in three days and it comes on the same day, CBN relaxed its rule on cash withdrawal over-the-counter in banks.
While the CBN now allows banks to pay customers in new notes, it has set a transaction limit of N20,000, which does little to alleviate the pressure as customers continue to scramble for both local and foreign currencies.
The pressure in the market led the Naira to lose 50 Kobo or 0.11 percent of its value to close at N462.00/$ at investors and exporters window, the official FX window.
The pressure the naira came under at the official market window was clearly evident as participants exchanged at $119.35 million, in contrast to the preceding session’s $105.37 million, representing an increase of 13.3 per cent or $13.98 million.
READ ALSO:Naira records mix trading day as CBN bows to reps’ pressure
Also at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P), parallel market the naira closed lower against the US dollar on Thursday.
In the P2P market, the local currency fell by N2 against the greenback to sell at N762/$1 compared to the preceding day’s value of N760/$1.
While at the black market, the Nigerian currency also depreciated against the American Dollar yesterday by N2 to trade at N752/$1, in contrast to the midweek’s rate of N750/$1.
However, in the interbank segment, the Naira appreciated against the British Pound Sterling by 10 Kobo to trade at N568.32/£1 versus N568.42/£1, and against the Euro, it depreciated by N4.79 to close at N507.14/€1 compared with the previous session’s N502.35/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...