Naira exchange rate remains unchanged against US dollar

For the second day running, the value of Nigerian currency, the naira remains unchanged against the US dollar at the official exchange rate market.

FMDQ securities on Wednesday reports that in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) arm of the market, the Naira traded flat against the US dollar at N461.50/$1 despite coming under heavy forex demand pressure.

Data from FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that forex trades worth $105.37 million were completed in the midweek session at the I&E, $20.33 million or 23.9 percent higher than the $85.04 million recorded on Tuesday.

Participants during the trading day exchanged the naira as high as N462 to a dollar and a low of N446 before closing the day at N461.

READ ALSO:Naira value appreciates at official market

In the parallel market, currency traders recorded low activities as Nigerians were more concerned with the scarcity of cash in the financial system, queuing in banks and ATM galleries for hours just to withdraw their money.

At the close of business yesterday, the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar remained unchanged at N750/$1.

At the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment, the Nigerian currency gained N1 against its American counterpart to settle at N760/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s value of N759/$1.

Also at the interbank window, the Naira appreciated against the British Pound Sterling by N2.51 to trade at N568.42/£1 versus the preceding session’s N570.93/£1 and gained 16 Kobo against the Euro to close the day at N502.35/€1 compared with N502.51/€1 of the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now