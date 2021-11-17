Naira Watch
Naira rate remains unchanged as forex liquidity drops by 121.28%
For the third day in a row, the Naira to US dollar exchange rate closed again at N415.10/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where currency is formally transacted.
This was the same rate that was recorded on Friday, October 12, 2021.
Naira’s stable rate comes as forex liquidity dropped by 121.28 percent data from FMDQ securities revealed.
According to the data, participants during Wednesday trade exchanged $62.53 million compared to N138.37 million recorded on Monday.
Read also: Naira closes unchanged as transactions hit $138.37m for Monday
Similarly, at the interbank market, Nigerian currency exchanged to the US Dollar at N411.43/$1 the same rate from Monday.
In the same vein, CBN reported that Naira to British Pound Sterling was at N551.3/£1 compared while Euro was at N471.08/€1.
Meanwhile, the black market has reversed its good performance, with traders speaking to Ripples Nigeria reporting that the dollar has increased further to N545.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...