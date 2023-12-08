Naira Watch
Naira rebounds from record low, appreciates to N843.07/$1 at official market
After falling to a record low of N951.22/$1 on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the naira regained some ground to appreciate massively against the dollar on Thursday, 7th December 2023 at the official market to close at N843.07/$1.
The domestic currency appreciated 12.83% to close at N843.07/$1 at the close of business, data from the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) Market where forex is officially traded, showed.
This represents an N108.15 gain or a 12.83% increase in the local currency compared to the N951.22/$1 it closed on Wednesday.
The intraday high recorded was N1176/$1, while the intraday low was N700/$1, representing a wide spread of N476/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira’s up and down continues, plunges to new low of N951.22/$1 at official market
According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $137.35 million, representing a 1.31% increase compared to the previous day.
However, the naira dropped marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 0.68%, quoted at N1173/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1182.48/$1.
Also, the naira lost marginally against the Pound closing at N1,460/£1 against the N1,455/£1 it closed on Wednesday.
The Euro closed flat at ₦1,250/€1 same as Wednesday while the naira also closed flat against the Canadian dollar at N910/CA$1 it did on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...