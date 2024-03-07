Naira slumps again, trades at ₦1605/$1 at official window, N1,610 at black market

The Nigerian currency, the naira, slumped again on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 as the domestic currency slumped to N1,605.74/$1 data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window has shown.

This represents a loss of N3.31 when compared to the N1,605.74/$1 it closed on Tuesday, March 6, 2024.

The intraday high was N1,632/$1, while the intraday low was N1,400/$1, representing a spread of N232/$1.

Meanwhile, the naira appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market to N1,610/$1 as against the N1,625 /$1 it traded the previous day representing a gain of N15 for the local currency as the difference between the official and parallel windows began to converge.

The naira also appreciated against the British Pound to trade at N2,030/£1 same as the previous trading day’s price of N2,050/£1 representing a gain of N20 for the local currency.

The naira closed flat against the Canadian dollar to trade at N1,150/CA$1, same as the previous trading day’s rate.

The Euro slumped again against the naira to trade at ₦1,700/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,720/€1 representing a gain of N20 for the local currency.

By: Babajide Okeowo

