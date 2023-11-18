Naira Watch
Naira stages comeback, rises to N791/$1 at official window, declines slightly at black market
The Nigerian naira appreciated massively against the US dollar on Friday, 17th November 2023, closing at N791.75/$1 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window.
The domestic currency appreciated 6.24% to close at N791.75 to a dollar at the close of business on Friday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.
This represents an N49.39 gain or a 5.24% increase in the local currency compared to the N841.14 it closed on Thursday.
The intraday high recorded was N1120/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a wide spread of N419/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira slumps against dollar to N841.14/$1 at official market
According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $157.78 million, representing a 23.60% decline compared to the previous day.
However, the naira weakened marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated by 0.26%, quoted at N1140/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1130.60/$1.
Meanwhile, the British Pound recorded a slight appreciation against the naira to hit ₦1,390/£1 while the Euro dipped slightly to ₦1,158/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...