 Naira tumbles to N486 per dollar As CBN warns dealers against rejecting old dollar | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Naira tumbles to N486 per dollar As CBN warns dealers against rejecting old dollar

Published

3 hours ago

on

Naira falls by N2 as CBN promo fails to stop depreciation

Nigerian Naira on Tuesday recorded a significant devaluation to the U.S dollar at the parallel exchange market.

According to data from Abokifx, Naira closed at N486 to a dollar, from N482 it had exchanged for over a week.

Tuesday’s exchange rate at the black market represents a loss in value by N4.00 or 0.83 percent.

Similarly, at the Investors and Exporter window the official exchange market, Naira weakened.

Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange, where forex is officially traded, showed that the Naira closed at N410.67, from N410.33 it traded in the previous session on Monday.

Read also: Naira starts week at N410 to the dollar

During trading on Tuesday, Market participants bid for a dollar at N381.00 and N437.41 before closing at N410.67.

This occurred as the market witnessed a significant increase in dollar liquidity by 42.72 percent to $99.49 million as against the $69.71 million on Tuesday.

By implication, the difference between unofficial market and the I&E window exchange rate has increased to N75.33.

Meanwhile, The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday evening threatened to sanction banks and other foreign exchange dealers that refuse to accept old series/lower denomination of U.S dollar bills from their customers.

CBN in a circular to all banks, Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and the general public and signed by Ahmed Umar, director of currency operations, said in recent times it had received complaints from the members of the public on the rejection of old/ lower denomination of U.S dollar bills by deposit money banks and other authorised forex dealers.

Consequently, the CBN has directed all banks and authorised forex dealers to henceforth accept both old series/lower denomination of US dollars that are legal tender for deposits from their customers.

The circular also advised all authorised forex dealers to desist from defacing/stamping US dollar banknotes as such notes always fall authentication test during processing/sorting.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation

The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
Sports17 hours ago

JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement

Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Sports18 hours ago

Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
Sports1 day ago

SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump

Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Sports1 day ago

Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...

Latest Tech News

Latest23 hours ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Latest2 days ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech5 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest5 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest6 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...