NANS joins voice to calls for justice in Dowen College murder, tasks foreign mission

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Sunday called on foreign missions to arrest and bar the five students of Dowen College alleged to have murdered 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni on November 30, 2021.

The students’ body also called for the swift arrest of key officials of the Lekki-based school.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NANS President, Sunday Asefon titled, ‘Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: NANS calls for immediate arrest of school principal, housemaster…urges foreign missions in Nigeria to ensure suspects do not sneak into their countries’.

According to the association, the authorities must ensure thorough investigations into Oromoni’s death, no matter how influential the parents of the culprits are.

NANS said, “We equally call for the immediate arrest and interrogations of names of students mentioned in the attack that led to the eventual death of Sylvester irrespective of how highly placed their parents are. There must not be any sacred cow as all of them must be arrested, adequately interrogated, and charged if found culpable.

“By this press statement, we put on red alert foreign missions in Nigeria to deny entry to the following students who had been fingered in the attack leading to the death of Sylvester Oromoni until the investigation is concluded.

“NANS will follow this case religiously in our attempt to be the voice of the voiceless and ensure a level playing ground at the cause of the investigation irrespective of how influential and wealthy the families of the purported culprits are.”

