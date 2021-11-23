NANS demands justice, speedy investigation in murder of OAU student

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South-West zone has called for justice and speedy investigation in the case of the murder of a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State.

The group at a press briefing in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday demanded that justice must be served to those found guilty no matter how highly placed they are in the society in order not to set a bad precedent.

“It is commendable that the Nigeria Police force was able to tape the murder scene and carry out some investigations so far. Justice must have its full course so as not to set dangerous precedence,” the coordinator of the group, Adegboyega Emmanuel said.

READ ALSO: Ogun govt gifts OAU first class graduate N5m, house

They commended the Nigeria Police for their efforts in the investigation but threatened to mobilise mass action against any attempt to subvert justice.

The victim, Timothy Adegoke, an Abuja-based student, had travelled to Ife on November 5 to take an examination at the school’s distance learning centre in Moro, Osun State.

According to the police, a case of a missing person was reported two days later at the Edun Abon Police Station, which was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

While the student was later found dead and his body recovered, the police confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with the killing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now