NANS urges Obaseki, Shuaibu to reconcile with Oshiomhole

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday appealed to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu, to seek reconciliation with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the crisis in the state.

The students’ body pleaded with the deputy governor not to allow the political to fester by quickly reconciling with Oshiomhole who is alleged to be his (Shuaibu) political benefactor.

The Public Relations Officer of NANS, Adeyemi Azeez, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He said NANS has discovered that the primary cause of the crisis was the deputy governor.

Azeez said: “It is, therefore, our duty to call him to order in the overall interest of Edo people and importantly, for upcoming young leaders to be accorded a place of trust in climbing the political ladder.

“We appeal also to all friends, contemporaries and political actors around Comrade Phillip Shuaibu to rise up and help in normalising his estranged relationship with his godfather having full assurances that his sins would be forgiven by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

NANS also urged the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to reconcile with the APC national chairman in order to restore peace in the state.

He added: “As a gentleman that he is, he should take the bull by the horn and move quickly in dousing the tension pervading the political landscape in Edo state before it goes beyond redemption.”

