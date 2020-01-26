Nigerian govt has not jettisoned N-Power programme – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Sunday the N-POWER programme has not been jettisoned by the Federal Government as being speculated in some quarters.

The minister said the federal government is repackaging the programme for greater efficiency.

He gave the clarification when he visited the N-POWER trainees at Anamco And Tetralog Mechatronics companies in Enugu.

He expressed satisfaction with the trainees and advised them to form Cooperatives to enable them access loans.

Ngige stressed that the N-Power Programme was one of the federal government’s Social Investment programmes that cannot be abandoned midway.

According to him, with Cooperatives, the N-POWER trainees can access loans from the federal government agencies such as the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Industrial Training Fund (IF) and Bank of Industry (BoI).

The Chief Executive Officer of Tetralog Mechatronics Company, Engr. Onuorah Nnabugo, said though some of the N-POWER trainees may claim that they have acquired enough training to start on their own, there was a need for them to acquire more training to make them better.

“Training is a constant thing and everybody needs training and you will continue to be trained,” he said.

