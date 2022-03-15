National grid collapses for second time in 24 hours

The national electricity grid collapsed again on Tuesday, the second time in 24 hours.

The grid collapsed on Monday and threw Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna and four other states into a total blackout.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) disclosed this in a statement to its customers.

The notice read: “We would like to inform you of another system collapse on the National Grid which occurred at 5:10 p.m. today.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. Once again we apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Ibadan Electricity Company (IBEDC) also confirmed the development on Twitter.

“We regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 1709hrs of today, Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, leading to outages across our network.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners and will keep you updated on the situation,” the electricity company stated.

