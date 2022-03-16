Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday March 16, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. My achievements, rising profile intimidating Wike – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday berated his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the latter’s remark on the court’s ruling which ordered him to vacate the office. Read More

2. APC begins sale of nomination forms, pegs fees for chairman at N20m, female aspirants get 50% discount

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the sale of forms for various offices ahead of its national convention slated for March 26. Read More

3. ‘Another 8 years in opposition will lead to death of PDP,’ Atiku rallies party elders as he declares 2023 presidential bid

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid. Read More

4. 14 out of 24 LGs in Niger under bandits’ control —INEC

Future elections may not hold in 270 polling units in Niger State due to the displacement of people from their homes by bandits and terrorists, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read More

5. Nigeria to use $2.2bn Eurobond cash for fuel subsidy payments

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would use $2.2 billion out of the cash raised through Eurobond to fund the fuel subsidy. Read More

6. Investors lose N47.3bn as Nigeria’s stock market extends bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N47.3 billion as the bourse’s bearish run entered the second day on Tuesday. Read More

7. National grid collapses for second time in 24 hours

The national electricity grid collapsed again on Tuesday, the second time in 24 hours. Read More

8. Bandits kill DPO, nine others in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed a divisional police officer and nine others at Magama local government area of Niger State on Tuesday. Read More

9. Despite apology, Lagos police arrests socialite who distributed petrol as party souvenir

A week after her public apology to the Lagos State government and people of the state over the sharing of petrol as souvenirs at her party, the state’s police command has confirmed the arrest and arraignment of socialite, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin. Read More

10. Ronaldo fires blanks as Atletico knock Man Utd out of Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Manchester United as they got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Read More

