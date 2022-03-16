IGP orders immediate implementation of new salary structure to forestall strike

In a bid to ward off the threat of a nationwide strike by men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate implementation of a new salary scheme for policemen in the country.

Baba also approved the distribution of uniforms and other accoutrements to men of the NPF.

This measure came as rumours of a nationwide industrial action by police officers became rife during the week, forcing the police to issue a statement debunking the rumour.

The officers were said to be planning to embark on a strike over the non-implementation of their new police salary structure, failure in providing sophisticated weapons to fight crime and poor general welfare of officers.

The acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday, had described the report as “a mischievous attempt by unscrupulous individuals to bring the Force to disrepute, misinform the public and heat up the polity.”

But with the new moves taken by the IGP, the police hierarchy seems not to take the rumour lightly as he has mandated the NPF authorities to take urgent steps to nip any planned industrial action in the bud.

In a police wireless message dated March 15, 2022, with reference number, CB: 4001/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/Vol, heads of departments and State Commissioners of Police are told to sensitise their officers on why they should not try to go on strike.

In the police signal, the IGP through the Force Headquarters also directed the immediate computation of police officers’ salaries under the new salary structure.

Part of the police signal made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“Intelligence reports available to Inspector General of Police indicate that some members of the rank and file are intending to embark on strike over non-payment of the new police salary structure, failure in providing sophisticated weapons to fight crime and poor general welfare of policemen.

“Note that Inspector General of Police had directed the immediate computation of salary under the new salary structure, tax relief/exemption for officers and men for immediate implementation, distribution of kits and other accoutrements have been initiated with force headquarters already concluded.”

