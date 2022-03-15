Police rescues abducted expatriate workers in Kebbi

Police operatives in Kebbi rescued at least 10 expatriates working in a Tomatoes processing plant in Warra area, Ngaski local government area of the state. On Tuesday

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the workers at the company a few days ago.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nafi’u Abubakar, who confirmed the development in a statement, however, said four police officers and a civilian died in the rescue operation.

