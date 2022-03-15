Metro
Despite apology, Lagos police arrests socialite who distributed petrol as party souvenir
A week after her public apology to the Lagos State government and people of the state over the sharing of petrol as souvenirs at her party, the state’s police command has confirmed the arrest and arraignment of socialite, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.
This was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, titled, “Petrol as Souvenir: Prime Suspect Arrested, Arraigned.”
A video had emerged on social media a week ago depicting several 10-litre kegs with petrol contents lined up as gifts for guests at the party.
The kegs bore stickers with inscriptions “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party.”
The Lagos State government had since shut down Havillah Event Centre in the Oniru area of the state where the party was held.
Ogbolu, had thereafter issued an apology on her Instagram page.
However, the Lagos Police Command deemed Erelu’s actions a danger to the well-being of the populace, and arraigned her on a “four-count charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without permit”.
READ ALSO: Lagos socialite, Erelu Okin, apologises over petrol souvenir
Ajisebutu, in his statement, said “The prime suspect who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs at a party held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island on 4th March 2022, has been arrested and subsequently arraigned.
“Ogbulu was arraigned yesterday 14th March 2022 at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.
“Recall that following the viral video of distribution of petrol as souvenir recently, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, had ordered the arrest of the suspect who was then at large.
“The Commissioner of Police reiterates the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and further warns citizens against acts capable of endangering human lives,” the statement read.
