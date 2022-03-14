Police arrests 11 suspected killers of Ogun monarch

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 11 suspects over the murder of a traditional ruler, Adetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodu town in Ifo area of the state.

The monarch was killed by unknown gunmen in his palace in January.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Adeyinka Adeleke, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Abeokuta.

He said the victims confessed to the crime during interrogation, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest other perpetrators who are still at large.

Adekeke said: “Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvements in the crime.

“When they were asked why they attacked and murdered the traditional ruler, they claimed the deceased was Ajagun-gbale, also known as land grabbers.

“The general public is hereby advised and warned to desist from taking the law into their hands by involving in any form of criminality as whoever is caught up on the wrong side will face the full wrath of the law.”

