Investors lose N47.3bn as Nigeria’s stock market extends bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N47.3 billion as the bourse’s bearish run entered the second day on Tuesday.

This followed the crash in equity capitalisation by 0.18 percent to drop from N25.56 trillion recorded on Monday to N25.51 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 87.81 basis points to close at 47,340.86 compared to 47,428.67 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 183.25 million shares valued at N2.47 billion in 3,779 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 1.28 billion shares worth N7.91 billion that exchanged hands in 4,735 deals on Monday.

Veritas Kapital led the advancers, posting 4.76 percent gain to close at N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Chams share value was up by 4.55 percent to rise from N0.22kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

Eterna’s share rose by N0.21kobo to move from N5.04 to N5.25kobo per share.

Unilever’s share appreciated by N0.50kobo to move from N13 to N13.50kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price increased by 3.67 percent to end trading with N1.13kobo from N1.09 per share.

Cornerstone topped the losers chart, shedding 8.82 percent to drop from N0.68kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share price was down by 8.33 percent to drop from N0.24kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

SCOA’s share dropped by N0.20kobo to end trading at N2.40kobo from N2.60kobo per share.

Prestige’s share depreciated from N0.49kobo to N0.46kobo per share after losing 6.12 percent during trading.

Japaul Gold completed the list after losing 5.71 percent of its share price to end trading with N0.33kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

UBA led the trading activities with 23.41 billion shares worth N200.20 billion.

Access Bank followed with 10.43 million shares valued at N108.91 million.

First Bank traded 10.16 million shares worth N117.63 million.

UAC sold 8.68 million shares worth N104.44 million, while Zenith Bank traded 9.64 million valued at N259.63 million.

