APC begins sale of nomination forms, pegs fees for chairman at N20m, female aspirants get 50% discount

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the sale of forms for various offices ahead of its national convention slated for March 26.

The National Leader of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Ismail Ahmed, disclosed this to journalists while unveiling the guidelines and timetable for the party’s national convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said: “The party’s leadership has agreed to sell the forms for the national chairmanship position for N20 million, National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South and North will go for N10 million

“The forms for all other National Working Committee (NWC) positions will be sold for N5 million.

READ ALSO: Magnus Abe accuses APC leadership of causing friction, crisis within party

”The forms for other National Executive Committee (NEC) positions will be sold for N1 million.”

“Also forms for other positions at the zonal level, with the exception of the National Vice Chairman which is also a member of the NWC, is available for N500,000.”

Ahmed revealed that the committee had reduced the fees for various positions for women and people with disability by 50 percent.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now