NCR tops gainers’ list, Cadbury leads losers after stock market trading hours

The Nigerian stock market capitalisation closed trading on Wednesday at N35.74 trillion and the All-Share Index settled at 65,687.16 ASI.

By close of today’s session, investors traded 500.43 million shares in 7,345 deals, worth N7.14 billion.

NCR topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.36 kobo to end trading at N3.96 kobo from N3.60 kobo per share.

Courtville gained 10 per cent to move from N0.60 kobo to N0.66 kobo per share.

Seplat gained N153.90 kobo to close at N1693.60 kobo, above its opening price of N1539.70 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by N0.24 kobo, moving from N2.42 kobo to N2.66 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold recorded N0.10 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N1.01 to N1.11 kobo per share.

Cadbury topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.70 kobo to drop from N17 to N15.30 kobo per share.

Unilever’s share price dropped by N1.75 kobo to end trading at N15.75 kobo from N17.50 kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.30 kobo to end trading with N2.71 kobo from N3.01 per share.

Omatek’s share dropped from N0.52 kobo to N0.47 kobo per share after losing 9.62 per cent during trading.

Champion Brew lost N0.28 kobo, dropping from N3.76 kobo to N3.48 kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 58.30 million shares valued at N871.35 million.

Access Corporation followed with 55.24 million shares worth N991.19 million.

Universal Insurance sold 32.66 million shares worth N7.63 million.

FBN Holdings traded 28.02 million shares valued at N590.51 million, while Zenith Bank sold 26.47 million shares valued at N933.51 million.

