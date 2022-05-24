NGX: Guinness, Manzard among top losers as investors drop N518.54bn

Bearish sentiment continued to dictate the Nigeria capital market’s activities as another sell-off sent the bourse’s share down by -1.81 percent on Tuesday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization dropped by N518.5 billion to close at N28 trillion, down from N28.52 trillion posted on Monday.

The All- Share Index was down by 961.87 basis points to settle at 51,949.64 as against 52,911.51 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 720.19 million shares worth N8.86 billion in 6,096 deals at the end of today’s session.

The volume of transaction was higher when compared to the 263.33 million shares valued at N3.54 billion which exchanged hands in 4,856 deals on Monday.

Japaul Gold led the five top equities with by 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

IMG gained N0.90kobo to move from N9.10kobo to N10 per share.

MRS share was up by N1.45kobo to end trading with N16.40kobo from N14.95kobo per share.

Abbey Mortgage gained N0.15kobo to close at N1.80kobo from N1.65kobo per share.

Academy’s share appreciated by N0.11kobo to rise from N1.35kobo to N1.46kobo per share.

Guinness led the losers’ chart after shedding N9.80kobo to drop from N98 to N88.20kobo per share.

GSPECPLC share dropped by N0.30kobo to end trading at N2.77kobo from N3.07 per share.

Mansard lost N0.22kobo to end trading with N2.04 from N2.26kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s depreciated from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent during trading.

Chams lost 8.70 percent of its market price to drop from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

Ecobank led the day’s trading with 257.62 million shares valued at N2.96 billion.

Jaiz Bank followed with 77.99 million shares valued at N69.74 million.

AccessCorp traded 60.51 million shares worth N605.02 million.

UACN sold 52.16 million shares worth N673.07 million, while Transcorp traded 31.42 million valued at N39.68 million.

