Business
Elon Musk eyes Starlink’s expansion into Nigeria, other African nations
Tesla owner, Elon Musk, has expressed the readiness of his internet service company, Starlink, to operate in Africa as the network provider looked to expand beyond the United States and European market.
Musk sent Starlink representatives to Nigeria in May last year to meet with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the launch of the network in the country.
The meeting was to prepare the ground for the entry of Starlink in the Nigerian market to provide competition for MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, 9mobile, and Globacom, the four networks currently operating in the nation’s telecommunication industry.
In a post on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the South-African billionaire promised to make public soon the African countries where the company would be sited depending on government approval.
Musk wrote: “Yes, first countries in Africa to be announced coming soon. Starlink will serve everywhere on Earth that we’re legally allowed to serve.”
Ripple Nigeria had gathered from Starlink website that the company would launch into Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, in the second half of this year.
“Starlink expects to expand service in your area by mid-2022. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis,” it said in a statement.
