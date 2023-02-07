NGX: Investors lose N37.02bn amid sell-off in Japaul Gold, UAC Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N37.02 billion to sell-off in Japaul Gold and UAC Nigeria, among others on Tuesday.

After five hours of trading today, the market capitalization dropped by -0.12 percent from N29.61 trillion to N29.57 trillion to push the bourse into bearish territory.

The All-Share Index dipped by 67.98 basis points to close at 54,299.76, down from 54,367.74 achieved by the capital market on Monday.

Investors traded 200.03 million shares worth N7.62 billion in 4,380 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 191.63 million shares valued at N4.79 billion traded by shareholders in 4,359 deals the previous day.

Conoil led the gainers’ list with a N2.65kobo rise in share price moving from N26.50kobo to N29.15kobo per share.

MRS gained N1.90kobo to move from N19.35kobo to N21.25kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: Zenith Bank, UBA lead trading as investors gain N90bn in five hours

International Energy Insurance’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.17kobo from N1.07 per share.

Glaxo Smith’s shares traded upward by N0.45kobo to rise from N6.50kobo to N6.95kobo per share.

Wapic gained 4.65 percent to close at N0.45kobo, above its opening price of N0.43kobo per share.

Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.38 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

FCMB’s share price dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N4.60kobo from N4.99kobo per share.

Royal Exchange lost 7.32 percent to end trading with N0.76kobo from N0.82kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share dropped from N0.49kobo to N0.46kobo per share after losing 6.12 percent during trading.

UAC Nigeria lost N0.60kobo to drop from N9.80kobo to N9.20kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 27.98 million shares valued at N130 million.

Geregu traded 21.12 million shares worth N4.17 billion.

Sterling Bank sold 18.83 million shares worth N28.93 million.

Transcorp followed with 15.76 million shares valued at N21.16 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.67 million shares valued at N366.98 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now