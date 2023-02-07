Naira scarcity: Zenith Bank shuts down branches, staff disguise to work

Zenith Bank Plc has shut down some of its branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states following attacks from customers over their inability to withdraw funds from the bank’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and other platforms.

The bank has come under criticism from its customers amid the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) struggle to make the redesigned Naira notes available.

A Zenith Bank branch along the Check-Point in Nyanya Mararaba road was under lock and key when customers got to the facility on Tuesday.

Many branches of the bank across the country are without the new Naira notes, leaving their disappointed customers to gather in groups to discuss the situation.

A recent video recorded inside one of the Zenith Bank branches in the country showed some employees scaling the fence in their bid to escape the wrath of the customers.

Also, one of the branches still operating in Enugu warned employees not to dress in Zenith Bank’s uniform to avoid being identified by the public.

READ ALSO: CBN threatens Sterling Bank for allegedly hoarding new Naira notes

In the last few days, customers of Zenith Bank have been complaining on social media over their inability to make transactions on the bank’s digital platform.

This has made Zenith Bank one of the major topics of discussion on Twitter with account owners lashing out at the bank on the platform.

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, said: “Every year, Zenith Bank is Bank of the year; this year, they are the fastest athletes and high jumpers of the year.”

Another user, Annie Israel, added: “I transferred money from First Bank to Zenith Bank on Saturday and it is this evening I saw an alert and what I saw was less than what I left as my balance. Your branch office will hear from me tomorrow morning….they will tell me where my money has disappeared to.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now