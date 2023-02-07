NNPC promises improvement in fuel supply from next week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said on Tuesday the average petrol supply for the country currently stands at 63 million litres per day.

The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, stated this when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He added that the NNPC had distributed 450.92 million litres (64.02 million litres per day) across the country in the last week.

Kyari also apologized to Nigerians over the fuel scarcity, saying the situation was not peculiar to the country.

He promised a massive improvement in the distribution of petroleum products in the country in the next one week.

The NNPC chief revealed that the Federal Government pays N185 per litre as fuel subsidy.

READ ALSO: Oil marketers reveal NNPC behind fuel scarcity

Long queues in filling stations surfaced in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other parts of the country in the latter part of last year with marketers selling the products at between N200 and N250 per litre to the surprise of Nigerians.

He said: “I apologize for the suffering but I can promise you that within one week there will be a massive improvement in the distribution of petroleum products and long queues will disappear.”

“Major reasons for the long queues have been logistics not availability of the product and we are doing all to resolve the challenges.”

Meanwhile, a check on the NNPCL website shows that Lagos, FCT, Oyo, Ogun, and Kano received the highest allocation of petrol products distributed across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now