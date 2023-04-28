Nigeria deploys 197 peace-keepers to Gambia

The Nigerian Army on Friday completed pre-deployment training for 197 troops for a peace-keeping mission in Gambia.

Troops of the Nigerian Company 8 ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (NIGCOY 8 ECOMIG) began the pre-deployment training on April 3 in Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army Chief of Operations, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who addressed the contingent during the training held at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in Jaji, Kaduna, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the deployment of quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to international peace and security.

This, according to him, was in line with the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Commandant of MLAILPKC, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, said the training was aimed at refreshing and polishing the knowledge and expertise of the troops in peace support operations.

He added that the tactical skills imparted to the contingent would put them in good stead to accomplish assigned tasks in fulfillment of the ECOMIG mandate.

Lagbaja said: “Secondly, the training was to enable you to have a firm grasp of all the rudiments involved in the protection of a civilian-mandated mission.

“I was also informed of your commendable performance during the pre-deployment training.

“This is a testimony to your enthusiasm for the training and the upcoming deployment to the mission area.

“I implore you to remain focused and committed throughout your tour of duty in the Gambia.”

He also urged the troops to deliver excellent services and exemplary leadership to promote the image of the Armed Forces and Nigeria at large.

“I must warn you to desist from any form of untoward incidents that could tarnish the image of the Armed Forces and Nigeria at large.

“As such you must at all times conduct yourselves professionally,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now