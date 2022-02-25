Nigeria govt promises safe evacuation of citizens in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday, assured Nigerians living in Ukraine of their safe evacuation following Russia’s multiple attacks on its next door neighbour.

The minister gave the assurance in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Onyeama said the Federal Government was making arrangements for a special flight operation to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine over the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

He added that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev had been contacted and told to make arrangements for those wishing to return home from other areas including Donestk and Luhensk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry was following the event since it began and assured of the federal government’s readiness to speedily ensure the safe evacuation of Nigerians, particularly, those studying in the East European nation.

Russian troops stormed Ukraine on Monday and attacked the country’s military formations following directives from President Vladmir Putin.

Moscow has come under scathing attacks from Western allies including the United States and the United Kingdom after declaring its recognition for two separatist republics in Ukraine.

