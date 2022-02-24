FG plans special flight arrangement for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

The Federal Government said on Thursday a declared its readiness to evacuate Nigerians living in Ukraine.

The government’s declaration followed the invasion of the Eastern European nation by troops from neighbouring Russia in the early hours of Thursday.

Russia has come down increasing attacks from Western allies including the United States and Britain after declaring its recognition for two separatist republics in Ukraine.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the government would facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home when the Ukrainian authorities reopen the country’s airports.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has received with surprise, reports of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reassured by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in that country and measures being undertaken to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave.

“The Federal Government wishes to assure the families with loved ones in Ukraine that as soon as the airports in the country are opened, it would assist in facilitating the evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to leave.

“In the meantime, the Nigerian Mission has confirmed that military action by the Russians has been confined to military installations.”

