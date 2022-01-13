Nigeria intimidating Benin Republic to detain Igboho – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Thursday accused the Federal Government of intimidating the Benin Republic to put Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in prison without trial.

Igboho was arrested on July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Benin Republic capital, on his way to Germany.

He reportedly fled Nigeria after the Department of State Service (DSS) raided his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stockpiling arms.

Adams, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was keeping Igboho in prison and not the Benin Republic government.

The media briefing was put together to mark the 4th anniversary of Adams installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

He demanded the immediate release of Igboho and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said: “What happened to Sunday Igboho is something that a reasonable government should not do. When he clamoured for the Yoruba Nation, he did not wage war, he did not carry a gun, he engaged in peaceful agitation.

“The Nigeria government sent security agents to his house and killed two people of which their dead bodies are yet to be released up till today.

“When Sunday also ran for his dear life, he was arrested in Benin Republic and sent to prison without trial. Our findings showed that the Nigeria government is intimidating Benin Republic to put him in prison without trial.

“I was put in prison by the Obasanjo administration for 14 months for the sin I didn’t commit. I, hereby, appeal to President Buhari to release Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu because they are both agitating for the freedom and development of their region.

“I got in touch with Yoruba kings in the Benin Republic, they held a meeting and reached out to the Benin Republic Government and it was made known that Igboho did not commit any crime, they also wrote to the presidency, parliament and judiciary arm of government. Up till now, they are not relenting.

“I am appealing to Buhari to help us set Sunday Igboho free because he is the one that locked him up not the Benin Republic. The Benin Republic is like a child to Nigeria and whatever the Nigerian government tells them is what they will do.”

