APC chieftain charges Gov Mohammed to focus on governance

A chieftain of the All Progressives in Bauchi State, Alhaji Salisu Ahmed Barau, on Thursday charged Governor Bala Mohammed to focus on governance in the state.

He was reacting to recent statements credited to the governor on the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mohammed, who addressed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward leaders in Aikaleri local government area of the state recently, boated that the party would retain Bauchi in next year’s election.

However, in a chat with journalists in the state capital, the APC chieftain described the governor’s remark as unnecessary.

He challenged Mohammed to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Barau said: “Rather than chasing shadows, he should focus more on pledges and promises he made and which he could fulfill. It is not surprising to see somebody who is about to get drawn in a river, even if you give him a knife he will hold it. My principal Sadiq Baba Abubakar is his nightmare and a threat politically in the state.

“As far as politics is concerned, I am disappointed with my elder brother, the governor who has PDP background and has knowledge of the same scenario played out in 2003 or so.

“When Isa Yuguda was vying for governorship election in 2007, the then governor, Ahmadu Muazu, also my elder brother, humiliated Yuguda and refused him form to contest in the PDP. Malam Yuguda went to another party and won the election.

“So as a governor of the state, he should talk with decorum and accommodate everybody. He is supposed to be the father of all in Bauchi.”

By: Yemi Kanji

