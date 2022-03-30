Nigerian govt approves N29.2bn for rehabilitation of Zaria-Funtua road, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N29.2 billion for the completion of rehabilitation works on some roads across the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said N9.4billion was set aside for the augmentation of Zaria-Funtua road linking Kaduna and Katsina States.

The minister said: “Three memoranda were presented by the Ministry to the Federal Executive Council.

“The first one was for the augmentation of the contract of the Zaria to Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin-Kebbi highway.

“The augmentation was for N9.446 billion, which will result in an increase of the contract price to a total of N16.924 billion.

“The augmentation caters for an extension of the scope of works on that section, from 26 kilometres to 64 kilometres.

“It also caters for the improvement of the pavement from a laterite-based pavement to a cement-based, concrete-mixed, stone-base pavement.

“It also makes provision for extensive drainage works to accommodate increasing rain flow and flooding patterns that we have observed in the last few years. Council approved that memorandum.”

He said the second approval bordered on the activities of the Federal roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Fashola added: “The second memorandum was presented by the Ministry on behalf of one of her parastatals, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), with statutory responsibility for maintenance and rehabilitation of certain roads.

“And in this regard, FERMA requested and Council approved contracts award to rehabilitate Kwayakusar-Milda Road in Borno. The value of the contracts is N6, 271,985,441.20.”

He said the Council also approved N13 billion for the rehabilitation of a road in Abia State.

“The third one, which Council approved today, was the rehabilitation of the Uturu-Isikwato-Akara Road in Abia,” he concluded.

