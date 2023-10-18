Nigerian govt dismisses two prison staff, sanctions 35 others for misconduct

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others for misconduct.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said actions were aimed at ensuring discipline among personnel in the service.

The officers, according to him, were sanctioned for misconducts ranging from trafficking in contrabands, unauthorised absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy as well as aiding and abetting.

The spokesman added that the offenses constituted threats to the security of correctional facilities and could jeopardise public safety and national security.

