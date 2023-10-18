News
Nigerian govt dismisses two prison staff, sanctions 35 others for misconduct
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others for misconduct.
The Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said actions were aimed at ensuring discipline among personnel in the service.
READ ALSO: Lagos chief judge frees 30 prison inmates
The officers, according to him, were sanctioned for misconducts ranging from trafficking in contrabands, unauthorised absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy as well as aiding and abetting.
The spokesman added that the offenses constituted threats to the security of correctional facilities and could jeopardise public safety and national security.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....