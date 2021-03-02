Nigerian govt places non-state actors causing crisis under security surveillance | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt places non-state actors causing crisis under security surveillance
The Federal Government has placed some non-state actors causing problems in many parts of the country under a security watch.
The National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the National Security Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
He also said at the briefing that the government has declared a no-fly zone in Zamfara in a bid to check the security challenges in the state.
Monguno stressed that the government would not fold its hands and allow unscrupulous few cause problems in the country.
The NSA said: “All non-state actors that have been causing problems for the innocent people, not just in Zamfara State or the North-West zone, but also the North-East and other parts of the country in the South-South, have been placed under surveillance by intelligence agencies. We have had a lot of reports coming in; collusion with people from all walks of life.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt bans mining in Zamfara, declares no-fly zone
“While the Federal Government is not averse to the application of non-kinetic means to resolve this problem, I need to make it very clear that the government will not hesitate to apply to the fullest its kinetic means to restore normalcy to the country. I am sure you are all aware of the fact that no country will tolerate a group of non-state actors.
“No sovereign nation will allow a group of non-state actors to bring it down to its knees and render the state in state of panic, apprehension, mistrust, disorder, and so on.
“Therefore, both the defence and intelligence organisations have been charged that while we look forward to having a peaceful, non-kinetic resolution, we will not allow this country to drift into state failure and with the effect from today, the new service chiefs have been given directives by the Minister of Defence, to reclaim all areas that have been dominated by bandits, kidnappers and other scoundrels of scallywags.”
