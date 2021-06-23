Nigerian soldiers arrest ISWAP Commander’s ‘errand boy’ in Borno market

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, have arrested a suspected terrorist known as Wida Kachalla, who is said to be the “errand boy” of a former commander of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), Modu Sulum, inside a market in Borno State.

Sulum was reportedly killed few weeks ago by the army during an operation in Maiduguri.

According to the Nigerian Army in a release on Tuesday, Kachalla, a native of Murguba Settlement which is a stronghold of the terrorists in the North-East, was arrested at the Benishek Market by troops from the FOB Ngamdi led by acting Commander 154 Taskforce Batallion, Major DY Chiwar.

The suspect, according to the release, is an ISWAP logistic supplier and was used by the late commander to survey areas and report troop locations before an attack.

“In recent week, we have intercepted communication and couriers of terrorists in their various channels and routes,” the Nigerian Army said.

“When we arrested the suspect, he chewed and swallowed his SIM Cards to prevent us from getting information but we already got the major data for intelligence gathering.

“Other items recovered from him include a Bag of flour, cartons of biscuits, crates of evaporated milk, crates of soft-drinks, cartons of anti-grass chemical, packet of bicycle sporks, among other consumable.”

