Nigeria’s NucleusIS launches venture to deepen adoption of health insurance. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s NucleusIS launches venture on health insurance adoption

Leveraging technology to deliver improved healthcare services, Nigerian startup NucleusIS has launched as a venture with the aim to deepen insurance adoption.

The startup, which was founded in 2019, seeks to build a robust enterprise technology base for health insurance companies and care providers.

According to sources familiar with the startup, NucleusIS leverages technology to distribute health insurance via distribution APIs, retail and telco partnerships.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the launch of the venture, cofounder Kayode Odeyinde noted that the team saw the data-gap across Africa and thought to invest in the process.

He said: “We have discovered that the health insurance space across Africa is constrained by identity fraud, data, cost efficiency and technology.

“The most interesting data is that only about seven million of 200 million in Nigeria are enrolled for health insurance, with about 98 per cent enrolled by their employers.

“This is principally because HMOs do not have technology that allows them to access data in a way that enables actuarial predictions and planning, and as such they cannot scale.

“We are looking to replicate across multiple retail platforms and the 36 states in Nigeria.”

2. Moroccan startup DataPathology closes $223k funding

DataPathology, Moroccan e-heath startup, has announced closing a US$$223,000 that will it grow its venture.

The new fund is expected to help DataPathology transform the pathological diagnosis system as well as improve services provided to practitioners and patients.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Hicham El Attar and Mohammed El Khannoussi.

Today, the startup fights shortage and delays of diagnosis of cancer patients in rural areas.

On services rendered, the startup provides healthcare practitioners with a complete solution to help them deliver a quality pathological diagnosis, quickly and efficiently.

With the new raiser as its latest milestone, the startup is now planning to scale that solution across Morocco and Africa.

The latest funding was led by investment company Witamax, founded by Southbridge A&I and Axxam Family Office.

The MAD2 million will help DataPathology deploy to new sites, expand its team and ultimately become a key e-health player on the continent.

