NIS introduces automated passport application process. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. NIS introduces automated passport application process

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched an automated passport application process aimed at streamlining and expediting passport acquisition for Nigerian citizens.

The unveiling of the innovative system took place after a live demonstration hosted by the Minister of Interior, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja on Saturday.

During the technical session, Minister Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the new system aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, aiming to redefine how citizens enroll and obtain international passports.

The Minister also assured that measures have been put in place, including collaborations with power and internet service providers, to ensure a high uptime of at least 99.9%.

Addressing concerns about identity theft, the Minister revealed that the NIS has harmonized data through a technical collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Speaking on the readiness of the new system, Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, the Comptroller General of NIS, expressed that the streamlined process reflects the dedicated efforts of the Service to alleviate the challenges and hardships previously associated with obtaining international passports, both domestically and abroad.

2. Twiga Foods CEO, Peter Njonjo, resigns amid operational challenges

Twiga Foods’ founder and long-serving CEO, Peter Njonjo, has stepped down from the company’s board, one month after his departure as chief executive.

His resignation marked the end of his influential decade-long leadership at the forefront of Kenya’s agritech firm.

This development comes amidst Twiga grappling with a series of operational hurdles, including staff layoffs, deferred payments to suppliers, and delayed salaries for workers.

In a recent funding round securing an estimated $35 million, foreign shareholders Creadev and Juven, who played a pivotal role, have assumed operational control of Twiga Foods.

Their infusion of funds assisted the company in settling debts with vendors, representing a critical milestone in its financial recovery.

In a statement released on Monday, January 8, 2023, Njonjo expressed confidence in the current board and management team, emphasizing his commitment as a supportive shareholder.

3. inDrive launches financial services to support drivers

Ride-hailing firm, inDrive, has launched a new financial service to support drivers, aiming to establish a safety net for drivers navigating the challenges inherent in developing markets.

Mark Loughran, inDrive’s President and Deputy CEO since last summer, stated that the move is a catalyst for bolstering financial stability among the drivers using its platform.

Speaking on the development, Loughran noted that the new service provides access to financial services such as small-term loans, particularly crucial for individuals lacking banking credibility, offering them viable alternatives for financial support.

Founded in Russia and presently headquartered in the U.S., inDrive has solidified its presence in developing markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with a recent expansion into Miami.

“At its core, our initiative revolves around assisting drivers in developing markets during unforeseen events impacting their lives — be it a family emergency or a vehicle-related issue. We have commenced the exploration of financial services, testing innovative ideas on a small scale,” stated Loughran.

