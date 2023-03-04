Nobel Peace Award recipient, Ales Bialiatski, sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Belarusian court

A court in Belarus on Friday (March 3) sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass, a verdict likely to be strongly condemned by Western human rights groups.

Bialiatski, a pro-democracy activist and founder of the Viasna human rights group that provided legal and financial help to protesters during a 2020 wave of unrest in Belarus, was convicted of financing protests and tax evasion.

He has said he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Rights groups say there are around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus.

Many have been in jail since the suppression of the 2020 protests, which erupted after Alexander Lukashenko declared he was re-elected in polls the West and the Belarusian opposition said were fraudulent.

Bialiatski was arrested in 2021 following massive street protests over widely disputed elections that kept Lukashengko in power the previous year.

READ ALSO:Body of missing Belarus activist found hanging in Ukrainian park

Demonstrators were met with brutality by the police, and Lukashenko critics were regularly arrested and jailed during the protests

Bialiatski, who was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, has been held without trial since his arrest.

Belarusian journalist Hanna Lubiakova said Viasna had been targeted by the authorities in Minsk because it helped victims of repression to pay for fines and lawyers, and Bialiatski himself was “the face of the organisation”.

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, said when awarding the 2022 prize that “government authorities have repeatedly sought to silence” Bialiatski.

“Despite tremendous personal hardship, Bialiatski has not yielded an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus,” she added at the time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now