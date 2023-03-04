Governor, 5 others shot dead in latest attacks on Philippine politicians

The governor of Negros Oriental, Roel Degamo, and five other people were shot dead by unknown gunmen in the latest attack against local officials on Saturday.

Local police said six suspects carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor’s home in Pamplona town and fired sporadically.

Janice Degamo, who is also the mayor of Pamplona, in a video posted on Facebook, condemned the development.

“Governor Degamo did not deserve that kind of death. He was serving his constituents on a Saturday”, Degamo said.

President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, also condemned the development and described it calculated assassination.

Marcos warned the perpetrators to “surrender now it will be your best option”.

“My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice”, he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the condition of four other people who were shot in the incident remained undisclosed.

Police said they were searching for 10 suspects, including the six gunmen, who fled the scene in two SUVs and a pickup truck before abandoning the vehicles in a nearby city.

Degamo, aged 56, was the latest target in the Philippines’ long history of attacks on politicians, and at least the third to be shot since last year’s local elections.

The Supreme Court had last month declared him as the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the winner.

