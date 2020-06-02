NSE: Market capitalisation rises further on large-cap gains

The Nigerian equity market maintained its upbeat trend Tuesday even though a marginal increase was recorded, thanks largely to gains recorded by large-cap stocks including Dangote Cement, GTB and MTNN.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 20 gainers against 18 losers at the end of trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 0.27% basis points to close at 25,383.43. Market capitalisation closed at N13.241 trillion, rising by N47.899 billion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.43%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 9.84% to close at N1.34. UPL went up by 9.65% to N1.25. SAHCO rose to N2.07, notching up 9.52% in the process. Japaul added 9.09% to end today’s trade at N0.24. ABC completed the top 5, climbing by 8.57% to N0.38.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Prestige Assurance was the worst performing stock today, declining by 10% to close at N0.54. Omatek shed 9.68% to close at N0.28. Champion Breweries fell to N0.90, losing 9.09%. Union Bank slumped to N6.15, recording 8.21% depreciation. UACN closed at N8.40, going down by 6.67%.

TOP 5 TRADES

377.883 million shares estimated at N6.059 billion were traded today in 4,585 deals.

Nigerian Breweries was the most active stock for today with 50.458 million units of its stocks worth N2.220 billion traded in 92 deals. 40.447 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.012 billion exchanged hands in 314 transactions. Zenith had 34.898 million shares valued at N599.030 million traded in 421 deals. AIICO traded 29.464 million shares estimated at N31.125 million in 40 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 27.695 million shares valued at N151.081 million in 344 deals.

