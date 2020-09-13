Obasanjo correct on current state of Nigeria —Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his comment on the state of the station.

The ex-president had said at a forum in Abuja Thursday that Nigeria was drifting into a perilous state under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

Fayose, who reacted to Obasanjo’s attempt to rally Nigerians on the current state of the nation’s affairs in an Instagram Live Chat with the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu, said though he usually won’t agree with Obasanjo on national issues, all that he said on the government in 2015 were becoming reality.

He said: “Of all the presidents, I don’t like Obasanjo ways, I tell you the truth; I don’t like his ways at all. Me and him we are not on the same page but Obasanjo is the only one-time Nigerian president that has helped this country here and there.

READ ALSO: Buhari saved Nigeria from becoming failed state, Minister Lai replies Obasanjo

“The fact remains that if you look at the Obasanjo time, there are certain things he put in place, and don’t forget, he saved this country a lot of money. He saved this country a lot of money. These people have squandered all we have. The way Obasanjo brought it down, they have taken it up.

“That was why what Obasanjo said today (Saturday), in a way, I agree with him. We don’t normally agree but I agree with him.

“When I started talking about President Buhari, even you, Dele Momodu, criticised me. Even you, Dele Momodu was looking at a saint in Buhari. Today, most of you now should cover your faces in shame, that you gave Nigerians a wrong road and a wrong path. It’s regrettable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions