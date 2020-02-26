Oshiomhole & his cohorts plotting to sponsor protests across the state, Edo govt alleges

The Edo State government led by Godwin Obaseki has alleged that National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) are plotting to sponsor protests across the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement issued on Tuesday claimed that the planned protests were targeted at maligning and undermining the state government.

Osagie in the statement said that the state government is aware that Oshiomhole and his cohorts were exploring other options of public disobedience and disturbances aimed at disrupting public peace and undermining the safety of Edo people.

He said; “Having failed in his inordinate ambition to impose himself as the godfather who makes all decisions and losing grip of the APC structure in the state, Comrade Oshiomhole and his allies have resorted to a final option of stage-managing protests and violent attacks, with the intention to cause crisis and disaffection among the people.

“We are also aware that they are exploring other options of public disobedience and disturbances aimed at disrupting public peace and undermining the safety of Edo people.

“This, we believe, is part of Comrade Oshiomhole’s grand plan to make the state seem ungovernable so that he would not only achieve his ambition of forcing the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency in state but also cause chaos and civil unrest.”

“We restate the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security, and urge that Edo people go about their lawful businesses without apprehension,” Osagie added.

The development also comes days after Governor Obaseki called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call on Adams Oshiomhole to desist from alleged acts of impunity.

He stated this in a statement on Monday, while accusing Oshiomhole of ignoring security protocol during visits to Edo State.

