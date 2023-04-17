News
Osinbajo counsels politicians on proper conduct during elections
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Osinbajo on Monday charged Nigerian politicians on proper conduct during elections.
Osinbajo, according to a a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the call at the maiden Policy Making and Good Governance Lecture Series held at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State.
He warned politicians against the use of ethnic sentiments to divide Nigerians.
The Vice President also condemned the intimidation of voters by armed thugs during the last elections.
He said: “The leadership elites have a duty to conduct themselves with a high sense of responsibility even as they prosecute their contest for power.
“One of such lines is the willful exploitation of sectional sentiments and the invocation of ethnic antipathies to mobilise a political constituency.
“It is dangerous because it is an attempt that seeks to mobilize by fostering division and hatred.
“These elections witnessed the exploitation by political actors of the fears and anxieties of people about so-called outsiders.
READ ALSO: Buhari has impacted lives of common Nigerians – Osinbajo
“Any attempts to deny people the right to vote in any locality on the basis that they do not belong in that place are condemnable in the strongest possible terms.
“We must ennoble and validate Nigeria that our young people are consciously or unconsciously building. This is the future we want.
“The only thing that grows in a climate of tribal hatred is poverty. This is why justice, healing and a stronger commitment to the ideals of integration are so important.
“Let us never forget that although we may speak different languages, belong to different tribes and profess diverse creeds; we are bound, above all else, by the language of a shared hope, by our common humanity as Nigerians, and a supreme faith in the possibility of our country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...