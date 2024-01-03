Osun APC claims Aregbesola betrayed party, lists ex-gov’s ‘sins’

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, refuted claims by former governor Rauf Aregbesola that a power-sharing agreement was reached in August 2021.

The party clarified that no such agreement was made with Aregbesola’s faction for appointments in the current administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Reacting to the claims by Aregbesola, the APC chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, said to the best of his knowledge, the only agreement, endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande happened in December 2020 and that Aregbesola reneged on the spirit and letter of the said agreement.

“At the end of the meeting, it was Aregbesola, who prepared the contents of the resolutions and gave it to our Baba, Chief Bisi Akande, to vet before it was passed on to the leaders of the party.

“And part of the agreement was that there would be an automatic ticket for Oyetola and that while Oyetola would be allowed to face governance without interference from any quarters, the trio of Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola will lead, guide, coordinate and administer the party as the apex body.

“But during the primaries, Aregbesola sponsored Alhaji Moshood Adeoti against Oyetola contrary to the agreement reached. Oyetola won the election by 222,169 votes against Adeoti’s 12,921 votes.

“The same Aregbesola went to court with Adeoti to challenge the outcome of the primary. He also sponsored 10 different cases in various courts to challenge the nomination of Oyetola as the candidate of the APC.

“Before then, he held a parallel congress and pushed unsuccessfully to have a validly elected chairman of the party replaced with his factional chairman.

“As if that was not enough, Aregbesola went ahead to sponsor three different candidates against Oyetola in the governorship election. So, who betrayed each other? You be the judge.

“In fact, we are surprised that the National leadership of the party in Abuja has not acted on all the petitions we wrote to catalogue Aregbesola’s anti-party activities,” Lawal said.

